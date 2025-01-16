Bhopal Accident: Two Dead, One Injured As Car Plunges Into River After Driver Lost Control While Using Snapchat

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh (January 16, 2025): Two friends were killed and another injured when their speeding car plunged into a river in Bhopal's Kolar area. The incident occurred late at night on Kolar Six Lane.

According to reports, 25-year-old Palash Gaikwad, 22-year-old Vineet, and 24-year-old Piyush Gajbhiye were out for a drive when the car fell into the Kerwa River after the driver lost control. Vineet, who was driving, was reportedly using Snapchat while driving at high speed.

"The car was moving very fast, but due to a sudden turn near the bridge over the Kerwa River, Vineet could not control the vehicle," the injured friend, Piyush, said.

The car fell about 50 feet into the river, and the doors closed, trapping Vineet and Palash inside. Piyush managed to break the car's glass and escape. He then reached the bridge and alerted passersby. Police arrived at the scene and recovered the bodies of Vineet and Palash. They were taken to Hamidia Hospital. Piyush, who sustained injuries in the crash, is receiving treatment at a local hospital.