Bhopal: Chennai-Based Karate Coach Found Dead In Hotel Room

The body of a Chennai-based Karate coach was found under mysterious circumstances at a hotel in Bhopal on Thursday morning. The Karate coach had come to Bhopal from Chennai on January 14 and had participated in a programme organised at Bhauri Police Academy here. The police have established a case and started investigating the matter.According to police, the victim was staying at Hotel Meghdoot, located in Mangalwara police station area of Bhopal and died under suspicious circumstances.

Speaking on the matter, ASI Ganpat said that Radhakrishnam Valayaudham (50) was a resident of Chennai. He had come to Bhopal on January 14 to participate in the program organised at Bhauri Police Academy along with his colleagues. “After attending the program here, everyone had reservations on the train to return to Chennai on Thursday. For this reason, Radhakrishnam and his four companions were staying in Meghdoot Hotel near the station,” he said.The incident came to fore when Radhakrishnam’s companion Prem came to wake him up for the morning train. There was no response from inside even after knocking the door several times. He informed the hotel staff about this after which, the hotel staff opened the gate with another key. On going inside, Radhakrishnam's body was found on the bed.

