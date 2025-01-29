Bhopal court sends ex-RTO constable's aide to 6-day police custody

Bhopal, Jan 29 Former Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Constable Saurabh Sharma's business partner and key associate Sharad Jaiswal, who is one of the co-accused in the disproportionate assets case, was produced in the court in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Jaiswal was detained by Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police when he came to surrender at the Bhopal district court on Tuesday and questioned him.

The court sent him to a six-day police (Lokayukta) custody (till February 4).

The main accused Saurabh Sharma and another co-accused Chetan Gaur were arrested and produced in the court on Tuesday, and they were sent to a seven-day police custody.

Now, for the next five days, Lokayukta police would question the accused trio (Saurabh Sharma, Chetan Gaur, and Sharad Jaiswal) together to know about the resources of their disproportionate assets recovered during the raids.

The trio have been absconding since the Lokayukta conducted the first raid at Saurabh Sharma's promises in Gwalior and Bhopal more than 40 days ago.

However, Saurabh Sharma's case got more limelight after the Income Tax officials recovered 52 kg of gold worth more than Rs 40 crore and Rs 9.86 crore in cash from an abandoned car on December 19.

The car, bearing a number plate registered as MllP 07 (Gwalior RTO) under the name of Chetan Gaur, was discovered late at night in Bhopal's Mindori village, allegedly belonging to him.

Later, based on Lokayukta's complaint, the Enforcement Department (ED) also carried out searches at multiple locations and recovered properties worth several crores of rupees.

In the past month, ED raided more than 12 offices and premises belonging to Sharma and his relatives suspected to be connected to the case.

According to official sources, the ED also questioned Sharma's wife and mother on Monday, however, they were let scot-free after a few hours of questioning.

Sharma was appointed as a Constable in the Transport department in 2016 on compassionate grounds after his father, a government doctor at Gwalior district hospital died in 2015.

He worked as an RTO constable for 12 years and took a voluntary retirement from service in 2023.

