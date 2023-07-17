Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train coach catches fire

Fire broke out in the battery box of a coach of the Vande Bharat train heading from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal to New Delhi on Monday morning. The fire broke out when the train departed from Rani Kamalapati station, earlier known as Habibganj, towards Nizamuddin in New Delhi. There were 20-22 passengers in the coach and they were shifted to other coaches immediately. No injury to anyone was reported in the incident, the official told PTI.

After the full examination, the train was dispatched around 10:05am , an official of the Indian Railways said.“Fire brigade reached the site on time and fire extinguished at 07:58 am,” ANI quoted the railway official as saying."We received an information of fire and smoke that broke out in the battery box of coach C-14 of Vande Bharat Express 20171 that plies from Rani Kamlapati Station to Hazrat Nizamuddin Terminal (Delhi). The train was stopped at Kurwai Kethora (railway) station. The fire brigade extinguished the fire at 7:58 am," Rahul Shrivastava, West Central Railway CPRO, said.