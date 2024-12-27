Bhopal Horror: Youth's Nose Chopped Off in Brutal Knife Attack, Miscreants Flee Leaving Him in Critical Condition

A shocking incident unfolded in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, when three miscreants allegedly slashed off a youth's nose with a knife. The victim, Aaqib alias Bacha, sustained multiple facial injuries in the brutal attack. The motive behind the altercation remains unclear.

The attack took place in the Bajaria Police Station area, where Bacha was involved in a fight with three others—Saddu, Farhan, and Musa. During the confrontation, the trio attacked Bacha with a knife, severing his nose, and fled the scene, leaving him bleeding profusely.

The horrifying act caused panic among passersby, and the victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition. Following the incident, the police initiated an investigation and registered a case at Bajaria Police Station. Authorities are currently on the lookout for the accused.