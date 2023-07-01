Bhopal MP-MLA Court pronounces 1 year imprisonment to 4 Congress leaders, including Jitu Patwari

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 1 : An MP-MLA court in Bhopal on Saturday pronounced one year imprisonment to four Congress leaders, including Working President of Madhya Pradesh Congress Jitu Patwari and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each in connection with a case related to obstructing official work.

The court of Justice Vidhan Maheshwari convicted the Congress leaders namely Jitu Patwari, Krishna Mohan Malviya, Surendra Marmat, and Dhanshyam Verma under IPC sections 147, 332/149 and section 3 in Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The court, however, granted bail to the Congress MLA Jitu Patwari and all other three Congress leaders.

Speaking to ANI, Patwari said, "I respect the decision of the court. This case was filed against me during battling for the farmers in Rajgarh in 2009. I will keep fighting for the farmers' rights and my battle will continue."

On the other hand, Patwari's lawyer Mohammad Shafiq said, "The court pronounced one-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 under IPC sections 147, 332/149 and section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. We will challenge this decision in the Higher Sessions Court within 30 days."

Shafiq also said that the court found a total of 14 persons guilty in the matter but as four persons were present in the court so they were sentenced. Besides, the court issued an arrest warrant for the remaining 10 accused.

