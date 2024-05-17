Bhopal Shocker: 26-Year-Old Brutally Killed by Male Friend in Manali Hotel

A 26-year-old woman, who had come from Bhopal to visit Manali in Himachal Pradesh, was murdered. The accused of murdering the woman was the same person who was staying with her in a hotel in Manali for two-three days. The accused was planning to run away after putting the woman's body in a bag. However, the hotel staff became suspicious of him and immediately informed the police. The police reached the spot and arrested the accused.

According to Aaj Tak's report, the deceased woman has been identified as Sheetal. Sheetal was a resident of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The accused of murder has been identified as 23-year-old Vinod Thakur, resident of Palwal, Haryana.

हिमाचल प्रदेश : मनाली के होटल में 26 वर्षीय नूतन की हत्या। वो भोपाल (MP) की रहने वाली थी। हत्यारोपी दोस्त विनोद ठाकुर (पलवल, हरियाणा) गिरफ्तार। वो लाश को सूटकेस में पैक करके होटल से ले जा रहा था। दोनों की दोस्ती सोशल मीडिया पर हुई थी। युवती बिना बताए MP से HP पहुंची थी। pic.twitter.com/h8mz1Kedrk — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 17, 2024

According to the information, Sheetal and Vinod visited Manali on 13 May and stayed together in a hotel there. On the evening of 15th May, Vinod left the hotel alone, calling a taxi to go to the bus stand. When he was placing a bag in the car, the hotel staff noticed its unusual weight, arousing suspicion. Consequently, the staff promptly alerted the Manali police. Upon learning of the call to the police, Vinod absconded, abandoning the bag. Subsequently, when the police arrived at the hotel and inspected the bag, they discovered a woman's body inside. The police swiftly initiated a search operation and apprehended the suspect later that night near Bajaura, close to Kullu.

Kullu SP Dr. Karthikeyan Gokulchandran stated that the police have filed a murder case against the accused, Vinod, and his interrogation is ongoing. The deceased woman's family has been notified, and following the postmortem examination, her body will be released to the family.