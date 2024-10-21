Bhopal Shocker: Drunk Auto Driver Assaults On-Duty Bus Driver and Conductor; Incident Caught on CCTV (Watch Video)

A shocking video has surfaced on social media showing a drunken auto driver violently assaulting an on-duty bus driver and conductor in Bhopal. The incident took place on Sunday evening near the Board Office crossing, where the auto driver, enraged after a passenger switched from his auto to a city bus, stormed onto the bus and began hurling kicks and punches at the driver and conductor.

VIDEO | Drunk Auto Driver Boards Bhopal City Bus At MP Nagar, Hurls Kicks At Driver And Conductor; Passengers Rush Out In Panic#MadhyaPradesh#Bhopalpic.twitter.com/ygrJp1wPG9 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 21, 2024

The city bus, operating on its usual route from Chirayu to Aakriti Eco City Salaiya, had stopped when the auto driver, allegedly intoxicated, attacked the driver. When the conductor intervened, the auto driver turned his aggression towards him, resulting in a brawl that left both men injured. Shocked by the violence, the passengers fled the bus.

The entire incident was captured on the bus's CCTV cameras, and the footage has since gone viral on social media. A case has been registered against the auto driver at MP Nagar police station, and further investigations are underway. The police are reviewing the CCTV footage as part of their ongoing probe into the altercation.

