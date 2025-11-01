Bhopal Shocker: Man Duped, Assaulted and Robbed After Meeting on Dating App

In a shocking incident from MP Nagar area of Bhopal, a man who befriended someone through a dating app was allegedly called to meet and then assaulted and robbed. The accused took away his mobile phone, demanded his UPI password, and used it to purchase jewellery from Malviya Nagar. The victim claimed that one of the accused held him hostage for a while. He also alleged that MP Nagar police initially delayed registering his complaint, though officials said the process took time due to preliminary investigation. Police suspect the accused may have cheated several other men similarly.

According to the complaint, the 26-year-old victim, an accountant working in an industrial area in Govindpura, met the accused through a dating app. The man, who introduced himself as Rahul Rajput, even appeared with the same name on Truecaller. On October 21, both decided to meet in MP Nagar Zone-2. The victim stated that after meeting, Rahul took him to a secluded spot, engaged him in conversation, and later called an accomplice. The duo thrashed him, took his phone, obtained his UPI password, and used it to buy jewellery.

After the assault, the accused revealed that they were not homosexuals but used such dating apps to trap and loot people like him. The victim said more men were with them, suggesting a larger gang operating this racket. The MP Nagar police have initiated an investigation into the matter. Authorities are probing whether the same group has targeted others through similar scams involving fake profiles on dating apps.