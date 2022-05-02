Bhubaneswar: Traditional handicraft products displayed in Odisha's 'Master Crafters' exhibition

The Crafts Council of Odisha organized the first-ever handicraft exhibition named 'Master Crafters' in Bhubaneswar where the showcase included a range of traditional products like pattachitra, stoneware, applique, handwoven ikat, dhokra and silver filigree, among others.

"The emphasis of this event is to showcase the work of some of the best craftsmen who have been awarded for their work such as Pattachitra works, stone carving, palm leaf, applique works, silver filigree, seashell works, and Ikat weaving," said Santosh Mohapatra, Chairman, Craft council.

The chairman added that this exhibition is just like a 'baby step' with regards to marketing the products of craft-rich states like Odisha.

"Many more activities for the development of craft and benefit of craftsman will be taken in the coming days," he added.

Pankaj Sahoo who created replicas through silver filigree work of the mementoes that were given to the players in the 2018 Men's Hockey World Cup, extended gratitude to the Crafts Council of Odisha for organising the event.

"Cuttack is famous for silver filigree work. The artwork has been in our family for many generations now. I am thankful to Crafts Council for organizing this event that will encourage artists to showcase their work," said Sahoo to ANI.

The event provides the opportunity for the artist to sell their product to craft lovers.

"This event is providing us with the opportunity to earn our livelihood. It is helping many artists to sake their products. Earlier, we used to visit such exhibitions in other states but now thanks to the council, it is happening in Odisha itself," he added.

It was a two-day event from April 30 to May 1.

( With inputs from ANI )

