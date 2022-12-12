Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat CM for second straight term

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel has taken oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other dignitaries.

Patel was administered the oath as the 18th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function that was held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat at 2 PM in Gandhinagar. Besides Modi and Shah, chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states also attended the ceremony.