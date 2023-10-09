Bhupesh Baghel set to retain power in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Oct 9 Bhupesh Baghel is projected to retain power in Chhattisgarh with the Congress predicted to win up to 51 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections to be held in two phases on November 7 and 17, as per ABP-CVoter Opinion Poll.

The Congress currently has 68 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly.

The party is projected to win 45-51 seats, while the BJP is projected to get 39-45 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Congress is projected to garner a vote share of 45.3 per cent, while the BJP is slated to get a vote share of 43.5 per cent.

TheElectionCommissionon Monday announced the Assembly poll schedule for five states.

The elections start on November 7 in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Chhattisgarh will go to the polls in two phases – on November 7 and 17. Polling in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17, while Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls on November 23 and 30, respectively. Counting for all states will take place on December 3

--IANS

