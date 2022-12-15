Big breakthrough in Shraddha murder case: Bones from Mehrauli forest match her father's DNA

A month after the samples of bones, which were found in a jungle area in Delhi, were sent for DNA testing, the forensic report on Thursday stated that few of the bone samples matched the DNA of Shraddha Walkar's father, Vikas Walkar, confirming that the remains belong to the victim.

Walker, 27, was allegedly killed by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala, 28, at their rented flat in south Delhi’s Chhattarpur Pahadi on May 18. Poonawala is further accused of chopping up her body into at least 35 pieces and dumping the body parts in forested areas in and around Delhi. He was arrested for the murder on November.