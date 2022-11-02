"Big day for slum dwellers in Delhi," PM Modi hands over keys of EWS flats

Highlighting the welfare policies of the central government for the poor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said today marked a historic day as several citizens staying in Jhuggi-Jhopdi clusters in Delhi will now have their own houses.

Prime Minister on Wednesday inaugurated 3,024 newly constructed EWS flats at Kalkaji, Delhi built for rehabilitating slum dwellers under the 'In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation' Project.

PM Modi also handed over keys to eligible beneficiaries from Bhoomiheen Camp at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

Addressing the gathering at the event, the Prime Minister said, "Today is a big day for thousands of slum dwellers. A new beginning to life. As I handed over the keys to eligible beneficiaries, I could see their happy and joyous faces."

He said the campaign was started to provide pucca houses to the poor families of Delhi. In the first phase of Kalkaji Extension alone, he said more than 3,000 houses have been built. Very soon the rest of the families living there will get their new houses.

PM said when there is security ensured in the lives of the marginalised section, they get a sheer boost to further fight poverty themselves. They feel empowered more than ever before.

"Other families residing here will also get a chance to housewarming very soon. I have faith that these efforts by the central government will play a key role in making Delhi an ideal city. Our government is paying equal attention, especially to the urban poor," PM said.

He said the goal of the central government is to make Delhi a wonderful city laced with modern facilities.

Referring to the extension of Delhi Metro, PM Modi said, "When our government came in 2014, the metro used to run only on 190 km route in Delhi-NCR. Today, the expansion of the metro in Delhi-NCR has increased to about 400 km."

With the aim to take development to the grassroots, Prime Minister said the central government ensured financial inclusion for all those who did not have access to bank accounts. He said the Centre has included all those belonging to the unbanked and uninsured section of society

He further said, "There had been existing stark differences among the residents of this same place - Delhi. But now the country has marched into the Amrit Kaal, and the Mantra of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas has been ensuring welfare for all."

PM Modi said the poor used to face difficulties in getting ration due to the inconsistencies related to the ration card.

"We are ensuring 'Ease of Living' for the poor in Delhi through 'One Nation, One Ration Card'. In the time of this global crisis, the central government has been giving free ration to lakhs of poor people in Delhi for the last two years," he said.

The Delhi Development Authority has undertaken three such projects at Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh, and Kathputli Colony.

Under the Kalkaji Extension Project, in-situ Slum Rehabilitation of three slum clusters namely Bhoomiheen Camp, Navjeevan camp, and Jawahar camp located at Kalkaji is being taken up in a phased manner.

Under Phase I, 3024 EWS flats at the nearby vacant commercial centre site have been constructed. The Jhuggi Jhopri site at Bhoomiheen Camp will be vacated by rehabilitating eligible households of Bhoomiheen camp to the newly constructed EWS flats.

Post vacation of Bhoomiheen Campsite, in Phase II, this vacated site will be utilized for rehabilitation of Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Camp.

"Phase I of the Project has been completed and 3024 flats are ready to move in. These flats have been constructed at a cost of about Rs. 345 crores and are equipped with all civic amenities including finishing having been done with vitrified floor tiles, ceramics tiles, Udaipur green marble counter in kitchen, etc. Public amenities have also been provided. The allotment of flats will provide the people ownership title as well as a sense of security," said a statement from Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

( With inputs from ANI )

