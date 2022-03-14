Big decision! Railways to allow passengers to travel with general ticket

There is a good news for train passengers. After June 30, train passengers will also be able to travel on general tickets. The last two years have been a Covid crisis in the world. Due to the corona, the railways had stopped the general ticketing service. During the first lockdown, the entire train service was disrupted. But after that some trains were started by reviewing the covid situation at each stage. After that, special trains were run by the Indian Railways for the convenience of the passengers in the background of Corona. In all these special trains, the general ticketing facility was closed. Only passengers with reservations could travel by train. But now that the Corona wave has subsided, plans are afoot to make it possible for train passengers to travel on general tickets after June 30.

Permission to travel after June 30

After June 30, passengers will be able to travel on the Faridabad-Balwal to Delhi route as well as on the Ferozepur, Moradabad, Lucknow and Ambala Cant 256 mail and express trains with general tickets. The proposal has been approved by the Railway Board, according to which some essential changes will also be made in the train. The Railway Department has written a letter to all the five divisions of the Northern Railway informing them about this. After 25 months, passengers will once again be able to travel on general tickets.

General ticket facility will be available in this train

Paschim Express, Dehradun Express, Haridwar - Bandra Express, Chhattisgarh Express, Katra Express, Faradnagar Pass, Malwa Express, Mangala Express, Dakshin Express, Indore Intercity Express, Amritsar Indore Express, Katra Jabalpur Express, Utkal Express, Ujjain Express, Ujjayini , Taj Express.