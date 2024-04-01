Big Decisions After Lok Sabha Elections? PM Modi Asks RBI Staff To ‘Gear Up for Lots of Work Day After Swearing-In’

Addressing the Reserve Bank of India's anniversary celebrations of completing 90 years of service in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted that the big decision will be taken after he wins the upcoming Lok Sabha election and takes oath as Prime Minister for the third term.

Speaking at the commemoration ceremony for the RBI's 90th anniversary, PM Modi said that he is busy with the country's general elections. "I am busy with the elections for these 100 days, so you have a lot of time to think about (new policies). Because just a day after the swearing-in ceremony, you will have a lot of work," he said.

PM Modi at RBI's Commemoration Ceremony:

#WATCH | Mumbai: At the commemoration ceremony of 90 years of the Reserve Bank of India, PM Modi says, "I am busy with the elections for these 100 days, so you have a lot of time to think about (new policies). Because just a day after the swearing-in ceremony, you will have a lot… pic.twitter.com/vTm0BFuHiz — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2024

PM Modi praised the transformation that the central bank witnessed in the last decade and said that the changes occurred in the banking system due to the honesty and consistency of the government's efforts.

"The transformation occurred because there was honesty and consistency in our efforts. This change has come because our policies, intentions and decisions were clear. When the intentions are clear, then the policies are right. When policies are right, then the decisions are right. And when the decisions are right, the results are also right," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that policies bear the right fruit when the decisions are right. Aiming for the target for the next 10 years, PM Modi said that the aspirations of the Indian youth need to be focused, and the RBI has an important role in fulfilling this youth aspiration.

"While deciding the target for the next 10 years, we have to keep one more thing in mind. That is- the aspirations of the youth of India. India is one of the youngest countries in the world today. RBI has an important role in fulfilling this youth aspiration," he said.