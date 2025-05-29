Big Move by Amitabh Bachchan: Purchases ₹40 Crore Plot in Ayodhya, Expands His Real Estate Portfolio

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has a keen interest in investing in the real estate sector. He has purchased several houses/flats/lands in Mumbai. However, he has now shifted his focus toward Ayodhya. For some time now, he has been making significant investments in Ayodhya. It has recently come to light that he has purchased a 25,000 square foot plot of land there for a whopping Rs 40 crore. Interestingly, this is Amitabh Bachchan's fourth investment in Ayodhya. This new plot is part of Ayodhya’s high-profile real estate project “The Saryu.” This is a luxurious residential township spread across hundreds of acres. It is being developed by The House of Abhinandan Logics and includes world-class amenities. This clearly indicates that Amitabh Bachchan is planning for a long-term association with the city of Ayodhya.

What did Big B say?

In a statement, Bachchan said, “Ayodhya’s historical, spiritual, and cultural identity inspired me to invest here. I am excited about my connection with this city and plan to build a beautiful residence here.” According to the project's developers, Bachchan’s association with the project is not only significant for Ayodhya's real estate sector but will also help enhance the city's image at the international level.

Amitabh Bachchan previously bought 3 plots

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had invested Rs 10 crore each in a real estate firm owned by Bollywood producer Anand Pandit. One of his previous investments in Ayodhya includes a 5,372 square foot plot purchased for Rs 4.54 crore before the inauguration of the Ram Temple last year. His interest in Ayodhya real estate began from this point.

The Bachchan family is also actively expanding their real estate portfolio outside of Ayodhya. In 2023, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan jointly purchased 10 apartments worth Rs 25 crore. According to a declaration made by Jaya Bachchan in the Rajya Sabha last year, the total assets of the Bachchan family amount to Rs 1,578 crore. Their movable assets are worth Rs 849.11 crore, while immovable assets are worth Rs 729.77 crore.