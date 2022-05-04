Big News! UPMSP to give students extra marks for wrong questions

There is big news for the students who had appeared in UP Board class 10th and 12th examination. Due to covid 30 percent of the syllabus was taken out from the exam, but there were some questions still asked in the examination from that 30 percent syllabus. Therefore, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has decided to give extra marks to the students on that questions.

The senior Board officials told a news portal that "Taking note of the slip-ups, UP Board has instructed chief head examiners and the examiners evaluating the answer-sheets of UP Board’s high school and intermediate examinations-2022 to award equal marks to all the examinees for all such questions asked from outside the curriculum in around a dozen subjects of class 12 and seven core subjects of class 10.”

Now, according to Career 360, the evaluation process of the answer sheet will be done by this week "Around 75 percent of the copies have been completed so far at nine centres of the district," the official told Careers360.