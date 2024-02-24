“’Big Win for…”: Congress After UP Govt Cancels Police Constable Exams

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to cancel the recently conducted police constable recruitment examination amid allegations of a question paper leak.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hailed this move as a victory for youth unity and student power. Taking to social media platform X, Gandhi stated, "Big victory for student power and youth unity! Uttar Pradesh Police Exam was finally cancelled. The message is clear – no matter how much the government tries to suppress the truth, our rights can be won only by fighting unitedly."

Emphasizing the power of unity, Gandhi added, "Those who unite will win, those who divide will be crushed," using the hashtags #YuvaNYAY and #UPP_REEXAM in his post in Hindi.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also weighed in on the development, asserting that the cancellation of the police constable recruitment exam was a result of the government bowing to the strength of youth. She criticized the government's initial denial of the paper leak and highlighted the prevalent corruption, stating, "Leaking papers of every examination in UP is not only proof of the corruption prevalent in the BJP government, but what is more serious is the careless and misleading attitude of the government."

She accused the BJP of attempting to intimidate students and teachers, noting that the real issue was the government's indifference towards the future of the youth.

“Till yesterday, people sitting in the government were making statements in an attempt to deny the paper leak. When their lies could not stand before the power of the youth, the examination was cancelled today,” she said in a post in Hindi on X.

Escalating her attack on the ruling BJP, Vadra said they never accepted earlier that paper was leaked. They tried to intimidate the students and teachers and made misleading statements, she added.

“The result is that those who spearheaded the paper leak are roaming free. The entire incident shows that the BJP government is not serious about the future of the youth, but about saving its image and the examination mafia,” the Congress general secretary said in her post.

“The government should announce the new date as soon as possible and ensure that the paper will not be leaked this time,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a probe into the allegations through the Special Task Force (STF). Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, emphasizing the sanctity of examinations, affirmed that those jeopardizing the hard work of youngsters would face strict action. The examination, which witnessed the participation of more than 48 lakh candidates across the state on February 17 and 18, has led to the arrest and detention of over 240 individuals for alleged involvement in adopting or planning to use unfair means.