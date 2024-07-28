Bihar: 11 cybercriminals arrested in Nawada

Patna, July 28 Nawada Police on Sunday busted a gang and arrested 11 cybercriminals from the district, an official said.

The police said that a group of cyber criminals had been operating from the district and were deceiving people by offering fake loans under the guise of ‘Dhani Finance’, a company of India Bulls Private Ltd.

“The fraudsters obtained personal data, including mobile numbers and addresses, through the Meesho website. Many victims of financial fraud registered complaints on our web portal, Prativimb, and provided the phone numbers used in these fraudulent activities,” Priya Jyoti, the DSP of cyber cell Nawada said.

She said that the police placed these phone numbers under surveillance to trace their locations.

“After tracing the location, a team was formed to conduct a raid. The operation was carried out on Saturday evening in a park located in Warsaliganj block,” said Priya Jyoti.

She said that around 15 men were present at the location. However, upon noticing the approaching police team, the suspects attempted to flee. “Our team was successful in apprehending 11 of them after a chase,” she said.

She identified the accused as Raja Ram Kumar (25), who is the mastermind of the gang, Avinash Kumar (30), Pappu Saw (46), Bhaskar Kumar (25), Santosh Kumar (23), Ajay Kumar (29), Lakhan Kumar (34), Krishna Kumar (20), Dharmendra Kumar (19), Sidhartha Shankar (32), and Bittu Kumar (23).

The police team seized 168 pages of leaked data, 34 mobile phones, 13 SIM cards, 1 laptop and one bike from their possessions. The accused are booked under the relevant sections of B.N.S.

--IANS

ajk/dan

