Bihar: 14-year-old boy kidnapped in Jamui

Patna, Nov 19 Unidentified persons have kidnapped a 14-year-old boy from in Jamui district of Bihar.

According to police, unidentified individuals allegedly entered the boy's home, planted two bombs inside the house, and took the minor with them. The accused were wearing face masks during the commission of the crime. The individuals warned the family against disclosing the incident.

They threatened the family to blow up the house if they would inform the police about the incident.

The family members stayed in fear for the entire night and informed police on Tuesday morning, prompting police intervention.

Mintu Kumar Singh, SHO of Sikandara police station, stated: "We recovered the bombs, which were wrapped in a black polybag, and have launched an investigation. An FIR has been registered, and efforts are ongoing to locate the child."

The motive behind planting bombs was only to create fear among the family members. The accused, after kidnapping the child, has demanded ransom from the victim's family. They have also threatened to kill the child if they fail to meet the demand.

“After recovering the bombs, we have called the bomb disposal squad and defused them,” Singh said.

The incident has left the local community alarmed, as authorities work to trace the child and bring the culprits to justice.

“On the direction of the district Superintendent of Police (SP), a dedicated team was constituted to recover the child. We will recover the child very soon and will put the perpetrators behind bars,” he said.

Earlier on October 13, four men were arrested in Bihar’s West Champaran district on charges of kidnapping a jeweller’s 14-year-old son. The accused confessed that they had killed the boy before making a call to seek Rs 20 lakh ransom.

The class 9th student’s body was recovered from a scheduled place near the steel plant in Kumarbag, 12 KM away from the district headquarters Bettiah at the instance of the four suspects.

