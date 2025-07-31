Bihar: 2 Youths Arrested by RPF for Attacking Passengers with Stick on Moving Train (VIDEO)

Two young men were arrested for attacking passengers on a moving train near Nagri Halt in Bihar’s Bhojpur district. The incident was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media. The Railway Protection Force shared the footage on X. It shows the two men, dressed in vests and jeans, standing by the railway tracks near Nagri Halt. They were armed with sticks. As the train passed, one man was seen hitting passengers sitting on the footboards near the train doors.

#RPF arrested 02 youths for attacking passengers in a viral video shot near #NagriHalt, Bihar, during the crossing of train.

FIR registered, others are being traced.

Investigation underway.#RailwaySafety#BiharNews@rpfecrhq1@RailMinIndiapic.twitter.com/YwquLQaImo — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) July 30, 2025

The video also shows the accused standing behind police at the RPF station. An FIR has been registered against them. Reports suggest the attack was staged to record a reel for social media.

The video sparked strong reactions online. Many netizens praised the Railway Protection Force for taking swift action in the case. One user demanded heavy fines, saying arrests alone would not deter such behaviour. Another user shared a similar experience from Mumbai locals where thieves targeted passengers near train doors.