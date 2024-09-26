Bihar: 43 Killed, Three Missing During Holy Dip for ‘Jivitputrika’ Festival Across 15 Districts

At least 43 people, including 37 have drowned, and three others were missing while bathing in rivers and ponds in Bihar in separate incidents during the ‘Jivitputrika’ festival, said the state government on Thursday, September 26.

The incidents occurred in 15 districts of the state during the festival held on Wednesday. During the 'Jivitputrika' festival, women fast for the well-being of their children.

43 die, 3 missing while taking holy dip during ‘Jivitputrika’ festival in 15 Bihar districts: Govt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 26, 2024

The incidents took place in the last 24 hours when a majority of them were bathing for Jivitputrika festival.

औरंगाबाद जिला अंतर्गत मदनपुर प्रखण्ड के कुशहा गांव में 04 बच्चों तथा बारूण प्रखण्ड के इटहट गांव में 03 बच्चों की नहाने के दौरान डूबने से हुई मृत्यु दुःखद। मृतकों के आश्रितों को चार-चार लाख रू॰ की अनुग्रह राशि अविलंब उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया है। शोक संतप्त परिजनों को दुःख की… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) September 25, 2024

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased. "It is sad that 04 children in Kushha village of Madanpur block under Aurangabad district and 03 children in Ithat village of Barun block died due to drowning while bathing. Instructions have been given to provide ex-gratia amount of Rs. 4 lakhs each to the dependents of the deceased without delay. I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family to bear the pain in this hour of grief," said in a post on X.