Bihar: Artisans & craftsmen get training under PM Vishwakarma Yojana, thank Modi govt

New Delhi, Oct 24 Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana is making scores of people including the rural women self-reliant and helping them earn money while sitting at their homes.

In Bihar, a group of about 50 people are getting trained under the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, in the Durgavati block of Kaimur district. They are being given training and provided with tool kits and a Vishwakarma certificate.

A couple of Vishwakarmas undergoing training at the skills centre spoke to IANS, shedding light on how the scheme was adding meaning and money to their lives. Most of them said that they were thankful to PM Modi for making them ‘employable’ by providing certain skill sets.

Balmiki Sharma said he along with many others is being trained under PM Vishwakarma Yojana and described it as a golden chance of learning the art.

“We are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will get monetary help after getting training from here, loans will be easily available and we will be able to get employment,” Sharma said.

Madan Kumar Sharma, undergoing training as a carpenter, said, “This is a public welfare scheme. It’s a step to empower the lower-class people like us.”

Prasishkshu said that it’s a groundbreaking scheme for small-time artisans including carpenters, masons, and fishermen.

“All have an opportunity to undertake short-term training. The institute will see about 45 artisans undertake training in different areas. They will be provided with a certificate upon completion of the scheme and will also be extended loan up to Rs 3 lakh at subsidized rates,” he said.

Trainer Satyjeet Kumar Yadav informed that small-time artisans and workers are provided with training, scholarships and also a monetary kit of Rs 15,000. After completion of training, they are entitled to get a loan of up to Rs 3 lakh to start their own ventures.

Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana is a central government scheme, aimed at providing end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople who work with their hands and tools.

Under the scheme, the artisans and craftsmen are given basic training of 5-7 days and advanced training of 15 days or more, along with a stipend of Rs 500 per day. A toolkit incentive of about Rs 15,000 is also extended in the form of e-vouchers at the beginning of Basic Skill Training.

