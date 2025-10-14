Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM(S) Announces Six Candidates for Upcoming Polls

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 News: The Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) on Tuesday announced six candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, including four sitting MLAs. Sitting MLA Deepa Kumari will contest from Imamganj, Anil Kumar from Tikari, Jyoti Devi from Barachatti, and Prafull Kumar Manjhi from Sikandara. The party has fielded Romit Kumar from Atri and Lalan Ram from Kutumba, which is currently held by Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram.

HAM(S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi announced the list on X, writing, "May you be victorious (Vijayi Bhava)." He expressed disappointment over the seat-sharing arrangement, saying the party had requested 15 seats but was allotted six. He added that the party will not oppose the NDA’s decision and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ruling NDA had earlier declared seat distribution among its constituents. The BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each. The LJP (Ram Vilas) will contest 29 seats. Rashtriya Lok Morcha and HAM(S) will contest six seats each.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BJP released its first list of 71 candidates for the elections. Folk and devotional singer Maithili Thakur joined the BJP in Patna in the presence of Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal. She is expected to contest from Alinagar in Darbhanga.

Bihar will go to polls on November 6 and 11. Results will be declared on November 14. The NDA will face the INDIA bloc led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD along with the Congress, CPI (ML), CPI, CPM, and Mukesh Sahani’s Vikasheel Insaan Party. Prashant Kishor will also enter the fray with his new Jan Suraaj Party.