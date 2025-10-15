Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Files His Nomination from Raghopur Seat

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav arrived at Hajipur Collectorate to file his nomination for upcoming Bihar polls. Party chief Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi accompanied their son for the same.RJD leader Misa Bharti said, "The way people have gathered today assures us Tejashwi Yadav is going to win. The Mahagathbandhan will form the government and Tejashwi will become the Chief Minister."Tejashwi Yadav is currently MLA from Raghopur and is also the chief ministerial candidate of his party. Raghopur is considered a traditional stronghold of the RJD, a bastion of the Lalu-Rabri family for years.

Currently the party's de facto chief, Tejashwi won the seat in the 2020 and 2015 assembly polls.His father and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav won the seat twice and Rabri Devi won the seat thrice. Raghopur is a Yadav dominated rural constituency. In recent decades no non-Yadav has won the seat.Meanwhile, the BJP has released its first list of 71 candidates as the Bihar election campaign gains momentum. Notably, Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav has been dropped, while both Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha, are in the fray. The 243-seat Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14.