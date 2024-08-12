Bihar: Aunt Leaves Husband to Marry Niece After Three-Year Relationship; Announces Marriage on Social Media

In Belwa village, Gopalganj, Bihar, an aunt has left her husband to marry her niece. The couple, who had been in a relationship for the past three years, announced their marriage on social media after eloping. The incident has occurred within the jurisdiction of the Kuchaikote police station.

An aunt and niece from Belwa married at the Durga Bhavani temple, bypassing the presence of their relatives. The wedding rituals were conducted at the temple, where the couple exchanged garlands and performed the saptapadi ceremony. During the ceremony, she placed a mangalsutra around his neck and vowed to remain together for seven lifetimes.

Suman Aunt, deeply in love with her niece Shobha, explained, "Shobha is very beautiful, and I feared losing her if she married someone else. This fear drove us to give up everything and marry at the temple." Meanwhile, Shobha mentioned that the wedding took place at the Sasamusa temple.

The marriage of an aunt and niece has sparked widespread discussion in the area, becoming a focal point of conversation. The couple shared a video on social media to inform their families about the wedding, explaining their decision to marry and live together according to their wishes. The unique nature of the marriage has generated considerable talk and attention throughout the community.

