Bihar: Balcony Collapse Triggers Stampede Like Situation During Mahaviri Procession in Chhapra

On Tuesday night, in Bihar's Chhapra district, nearly 100 people were injured when a balcony collapsed during the Mahaviri procession. Many of the injured were on the balcony watching the event, while others were on the roof or standing underneath. The collapse caused those on the balcony and roof to fall onto the spectators below. At the time, people were enjoying an orchestra at the Isuapur fair, where multiple groups were performing. The balcony collapse caused chaos among the crowd. Emergency responders quickly transported the injured to nearby health centers.

Some are currently receiving treatment at the Isuapur Community Health Centre, while others have been admitted to local private clinics. Likewise every year, this year the Bhimavir Mela Jhanda Yatra was being taken out and many orchestra groups were participating in it. The procession has always drawn a huge number of spectators.

