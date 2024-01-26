Bihar: Bindeshwari Pathak, C.P Thakur conferred Padma awards for sanitation & medicine

Patna, Jan 26 The central government has conferred country’s second highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan to late Bindeshwari Pathak while Chandreshwar Prasad Thakur was conferred with country’s third highest civilian award Padma Bhushan.

Pathak -- the founder of Sulabh International Pathak -- died last year. He has been conferred with various awards including Padma Bhushan in 1991 for his exemplary work in sanitation.

He was also the brand ambassador of Swachh Rail Mission and Border Swachh Bharat Mission.

His organisation Sulabh International is an India based social service organisation which promotes human rights, environmental sanitation and non conventional source of energy.

Pathak has also been involved in social reforms in Bihar. He also has Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award for excellence in public administration to his name.

Meanwhile, Thakur was conferred Padma Bhushan for his exceptional work in the field of medicine.

He has been associated with BJP for a long time in Bihar. He has served as party’s state president besides being an MP as well.

Thakur was also a cabinet minister during Atal Bihari Vajpayee government from 2003 to 2004.

His major contribution has been the discovery of meditation for Kala-Azar -- a deadly disease which had engulfed the state from 1980 to 2000.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor