Bihar BJP leader killed in police lathicharge in Patna

One Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was killed as the Patna Police lathicharged those protesting against the Bihar government over the posting of teachers in the state.According to the details, the BJP leader, identified as Vijay Kumar Singh, died at Dakbangla Chauraha in the city amid ongoing protests.

Singh was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The information was confirmed by Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi, who took to Twitter and said the BJP leader was dead. The BJP leaders were lathicharged while they were holding a 'Vidhan Sabha March'.Security personnel also used water cannons and fired tear gas to disperse the BJP workers. Following the incident, BJP chief JP Nadda took to Twitter and said, "The lathi-charge on BJP workers in Patna is a result of the failure and incompetence of the state government.""The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government is attacking democracy in order to protect the fortress of corruption. The chief minister of Bihar has forgotten his own morality to save the person who is facing charges," Nadda tweeted in Hindi. BJP leader Sushil Modi also lashed out against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over the party leader’s death.