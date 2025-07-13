Bihar: BJP Leader Surendra Kewat Shot Dead in Broad Daylight While Working in Fields

After a series of shooting and murders in Bihar yet another brazen killing has rocked the state. , BJP leader and former Kisan Morcha functionary Surendra Kewat was shot dead by two unidentified assailants while working in his fields, police confirmed on Sunday. The incident comes just days after the shocking murder of businessman Gopal Khemka outside his home. According to police officer Kanhaiya Singh, Kewat was shot by two men on a motorcycle. “Surendra was working in the fields when unidentified men shot him dead.

He was rushed to AIIMS, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” Singh told reporters. The police said the statements of Kewat’s family members and other relatives have been recorded, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the culprits. Forensic teams have been deployed to the crime scene, and multiple raids are being conducted in and around Patna to nab the absconding shooters.The murder has triggered a fresh political storm in Bihar, with Opposition leaders blaming the NDA government for the rising crime graph.