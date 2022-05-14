Bihar Board, BSEB 10th Compartmental Exam 2022 answer key released, check details
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 14, 2022 03:08 PM2022-05-14T15:08:47+5:302022-05-14T15:09:14+5:30
Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has released the Bihar Board Matric Compartmental exams answer key 2022 online. Candidates can check the Bihar Board, BSEB 10th Compartmental exams key on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Candidates can also raise objections on this Matric Compartmental cum Special exam answer key, but the last date to raise objections till May 6, 2022.
Know how to download the answer key
- Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
- Click on the link that reads, 'Matric login'
- To log in enter your roll number and registration details.
- Your BSEB 10th Answer Key for compartment exams cum special exams will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and print the results for future details.