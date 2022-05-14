Bihar Board, BSEB 10th Compartmental Exam 2022 answer key released, check details

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has released the Bihar Board Matric Compartmental exams answer key 2022 online. Candidates can check the Bihar Board, BSEB 10th Compartmental exams key on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates can also raise objections on this Matric Compartmental cum Special exam answer key, but the last date to raise objections till May 6, 2022.

Know how to download the answer key