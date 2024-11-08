Bihar Boat Tragedy: 2 Dead, 8 Rescued After Overloaded Boat Capsizes In Chhapra During Chhath Puja 2024 (Watch Video)

A tragic incident occurred in Chhapra, Bihar, during Chhath Puja when an overloaded boat capsized in a pond at Pachbhinda, located under the Taraiya police station area. The boat, which was carrying 10 people, sank on Friday morning, resulting in the drowning deaths of two individuals. Fortunately, eight others survived and were rescued, though they are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital. Reports indicate that the boat was carrying more passengers than its capacity, which contributed to the disaster.

छोटी सी नाव पर क्षमता से अधिक लोग सवार थे, जिसके बेकाबू होने से हादसा हुआ !!



पानी में डूबने से दो लोगों की मौत हो गई, वहीं, 8 लोग सुरक्षित बाहर निकल गए, उनका अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है !!



बिहार के छपरा के पचभिंडा में एक तालाब में शुक्रवार सुबह एक ओवरलोड नाव पलट गई !!… pic.twitter.com/Q8azfl3lzD — MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ManojSh28986262) November 8, 2024

A video of the incident has since surfaced on social media, showing the boat overturning unexpectedly during the religious event. Chhath Puja, a four-day festival that includes fasting, offering prayers, and taking ritual baths, holds immense significance for millions of Hindus. While traditionally rooted in the states of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, the celebration has spread across the country, becoming a unifying festival that celebrates the Sun God’s divine light and blessings for health and prosperity.

