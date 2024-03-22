Bihar Bridge Collapse: Part of Under-Construction Bridge Collapses Near Maricha in Supaul – Watch

A part of an under-construction bridge collapsed on Friday, March 22, near Maricha between Bheja-Bakaur in Bihar. Further details awaited. According to the reports, a person was killed, and several workers were trapped under the fallen portion of the bridge which was being built over the Kosi River.

#WATCH | Supaul, Bihar: A part of an under-construction bridge collapsed near Maricha between Bheja-Bakaur. pic.twitter.com/NNVR5aQ5IZ — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

This is not the first time an accident related to a bridge under construction has happened in Bihar, many such incidents have been reported before.