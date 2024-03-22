Bihar Bridge Collapse: Part of Under-Construction Bridge Collapses Near Maricha in Supaul – Watch

Published: March 22, 2024

A part of an under-construction bridge collapsed on  Friday, March 22, near Maricha between Bheja-Bakaur in Bihar. Further details ...

A part of an under-construction bridge collapsed on  Friday, March 22, near Maricha between Bheja-Bakaur in Bihar. Further details awaited. According to the reports, a person was killed, and several workers were trapped under the fallen portion of the bridge which was being built over the Kosi River. 

This is not the first time an accident related to a bridge under construction has happened in Bihar, many such incidents have been reported before.

Tags :bihar