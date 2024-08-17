Bihar Bridge Collapse: Under-Construction Aguwani Bridge Linking Bhagalpur and Khagaria Falls Again (Watch Video)

Bihar: The Aguwani Bridge, which links Bhagalpur and Khagaria, has once again collapsed. This latest incident marks the third time the bridge has failed, despite ongoing construction that has spanned nearly 11 years and an estimated cost of Rs 1,710 crore.

The series of bridge collapses in Bihar continues unabated. On Saturday morning in Sultanpur, Bhagalpur district, the No. 9 pillar and slab of the under-construction Aguwani Bridge fell into the Ganges River.

Watch:

Bhagalpur, Bihar: Agwanani Bridge connecting Bhagalpur and Khagaria collapsed again. Despite being under construction for nearly 11 years with an estimated cost of ₹1,710 crore, the bridge has collapsed three times pic.twitter.com/D54H6loNmG — IANS (@ians_india) August 17, 2024

Due to flooding and strong currents in the Ganges, a section of the Aguwani Bridge above pillar No. 9 suddenly gave way and collapsed into the river. Locals captured the incident on camera as the bridge fell, and the video is now being widely shared on social media. As the structure plunged into the water, onlookers gathered at the site and noted that the bridge had collapsed once again.

The Aguwani Bridge had previously collapsed in Sultanpur. On April 30, 2022, strong winds caused pillar No. 5 to fall. On June 4, 2023, pillars No. 10, 11, and 12 also suddenly collapsed into the river.