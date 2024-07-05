Bihar Bridge Collapse: Union Minister Attributes Monsoon Rains For Structure Break Down

The record-breaking collapse of 10 bridges in Bihar in 15 days, less than a month into the monsoon season, has focused the spotlight on the quality of construction and the materials used, but the real cause may lie elsewhere. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi addressed the situation, attributing the incidents to the unusually heavy monsoon rains this season. Manjhi emphasized that the extreme weather conditions have played a significant role in the structural failures observed. "It is monsoon time. There has been an abnormal amount of rain, which is the reason behind the collapse of bridges," said Manjhi, highlighting the natural factors contributing to the disasters.

Despite the challenging weather, Manjhi reassured the public of the state government's commitment to ensuring accountability and safety. He noted that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken swift and decisive action in response to the incidents. "The CM of the state is very sensitive towards the investigation. He did a meeting yesterday and has given strict instructions that strict action should be taken against any kind of negligence," Manjhi added. The Chief Minister's prompt response includes convening emergency meetings with key officials to assess the damage and implement measures to prevent further occurrences.

RJD leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, said, "Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are silent over these incidents in Bihar. What happened to the claims of good governance and corruption-free government? These incidents show how corruption is rampant in every department of the state government." "I am afraid of crossing through any flyover or bridge in Bihar. Surprised that in last 10 days half a dozen bridges have collapsed. A serious probe & auditing is needed. The responsibility be fixed on the construction company, blacklist them. The engineers must be booked," he said in a post on X. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered a survey of all old bridges in the state and an investigation is being conducted into the collapses.

