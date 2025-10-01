Bihar businessman's murder: Police probe reveals Suresh Yadav had criminal cases against him

Kolkata, Oct 1 Police investigation into the murder of Bihar businessman Suresh Yadav revealed that he had his own flat in Howrah and he regularly visited Bengal during Durga puja. It was also learnt that a criminal case was filed against him in the past and there are allegations of multiple crimes against him as well.

The officers are investigating whether he was murdered on Tuesday night due to his criminal antecedents.

According to the police, Suresh Yadav, although a resident of Bihar, had some relatives in Howrah, neighbouring city of Kolkata. He had been visiting the area since long and had even bought a flat about ten years ago.

He used to visit Bengal every year for Durga Puja, and also at other times when necessary and would stay there for a few days.

His house is in Gopalganj area of ​​Bihar and after his death, the police are questioning his wife and relatives there.

Howrah Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Tripathi said on Wednesday that there are several complaints against Suresh Yadav in Bihar and that he had served seven years in jail.

"He had enmity with the criminal gangs of Bihar. There was an attempt to kill him once before. It is being investigated whether there was any disagreement with them recently due to business reasons," said the police officer.

On the night of Ashtami, a group of assailants shot and killed Suresh Yadav (50) on a public road. The incident took place on Tuesday night at Banabihari Basu Lane in Howrah district. Such an incident in a crowded area during the Durga Puja festival spread panic in the area.

Locals said that Suresh Yadav was walking through the Sandhya Bazar area of ​​Banabihari Basu Lane at around 9:30 P.M. At that time, a group of youths suddenly came on a bike and they fired several rounds at him and fled the area.

Suresh Yadav collapsed on the spot. On receiving information about the attack, the Howrah police rushed to the spot. Suresh, who was in a critical condition then was taken to Howrah District Hospital, where the doctors on duty declared him brought dead.

CCTV footage of the spot has been collected and locals are also being questioned in connection with the murder.

