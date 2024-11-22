Bihar bypolls result will set tone for 2025 Assembly election

Patna, Nov 22 The Bihar bypolls for the constituencies of Tarari, Ramgarh, Belaganj, and Imamganj will set the stage for political introspection ahead of the crucial 2025 Assembly elections.

With the results expected within a few hours, the outcome will serve as a bellwether for public sentiment regarding the governance of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government and the dynamics within political alliances.

The bypolls will also test the Grand Alliance's ability to mobilise voters and whether the lack of visible coordination among its constituents has impacted their prospects.

A strong performance by the Grand Alliance could energise the opposition and challenge the narrative of stability touted by the NDA.

On the other hand, the dominance of the NDA would bolster Nitish Kumar’s position and affirm BJP’s strategy in the state.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor, positioning himself as an alternative to the established alliances, maintained an active and visible campaign across all four seats.

While his organisational strength and voter base remain to be seen, his consistent campaigning indicates an effort to capitalise on any dissatisfaction with the major alliances.

