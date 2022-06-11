Bihar CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to kin of deceased in Purnia car accident

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of people who died after their vehicle fell into a pond in Kanjia village of Purnia district late last night.

"Nine people tragically died in the incident when the Scorpio vehicle fell into the pond near Kanjia village of Purnia. Instructed the Disaster Management Department to give an ex-gratia grant of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of the deceased. May God gives strength to the bereaved families," he said in a tweet.

The incident happened when the vehicle in which people were travelling fell into a ditch in Kanjia village of Bihar's Purnia district late on Friday night, police said.

However, two people have been rescued safely.

The occupants of the car were travelling from Tarabadi to Kishanganj at the time of the accident.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor