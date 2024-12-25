Bihar CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 201 crore in East Champaran

Patna, Dec 25 On the second day of the Pragati Yatra, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the Kesaria block in East Champaran district on Tuesday where he inaugurated and laid the foundation for 104 development projects worth Rs 201 crore.

The visit was well-received by the local people, who expressed their satisfaction and support for the CM's development initiatives.

During his visit to Kesaria, CM Nitish Kumar emphasised the success of the Jeevika programme, which has empowered rural women through self-help groups.

He shared that the Jeevika concept has expanded significantly, gaining national recognition, with both the central government and other states adopting it.

CM Kumar highlighted the financial empowerment it has brought to people, noting that while the initiative began in rural areas, its implementation is now expanding to urban regions as well.

After visiting Sundarpur and Sugaon villages in Kesaria block, CM Kumar inaugurated a rail overbridge at the Kachhari railway gate in Motihari, built at a cost of Rs 29.95 crore by Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited.

The bridge is expected to alleviate traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the area.

Following the inauguration, Renu Devi, the Animal and Fisheries Department Minister, launched a scathing attack on the opposition, criticising their inability to see Bihar's progress.

Without naming any political party, she compared the Opposition to a nocturnal animal that cannot see during the day, suggesting that if they could "see like a day animal," they would recognise the development happening in the state.

She pointed out that 173 roads were being constructed in her constituency alone, reflecting the progress happening across Bihar.

She contrasted the current situation with the past, stating that earlier roads were filled with potholes, whereas now, roads are well-paved, forming an extensive network of two-lane, four-lane, and six-lane roads.

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal also highlighted the transformation of Bettiah, crediting his efforts along with those of Minister Renu Devi for its ongoing development.

He noted that Bettiah's appearance and infrastructure are undergoing a positive change, with the visit of Nitish Kumar further enhancing the city's progress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor