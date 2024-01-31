Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Taking False Credit for Caste Survey

In a sharp retort to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today accused him of attempting to "take false credit" for the state's recent socio-economic caste survey.

Has he forgotten when the caste census happened? I conducted it in the presence of nine parties. In 2019-2020, I would talk about caste census everywhere, from assembly to public meetings. I also met the Prime Minister. I did it. They (Congress) were on the other side then. If someone tries to take false credit. Let it be, said Kumar.

This scathing response comes amidst escalating political tensions in Bihar, following Kumar's recent decision to break away from the RJD-Congress alliance and rejoin the NDA. Days after the split, Gandhi, currently on the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state, had claimed that Kumar felt trapped by the caste survey and sought refuge in the BJP.

