Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tests COVID-19 positive

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday tested COVID-19 positive and is currently under home isolation on doctor's advice, informed Chief Minister's Office.

As per information provided by Bihar Chief Medical Officer, the Chief Minister appealed to everyone to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Earlier on January 4, the Bihar Government imposed a fresh curb by implementing a statewide night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am from January 6 to 21.

As per an order by the State Government, "Pre-school and 1 to 8 classes to remain close, online classes will continue. Educational institutions of classes 9-12 will function on 50 per cent capacity. Restrictions are to remain in effect from January 6 to 21."

It further read, "Night curfew will be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am. Religious places to remain closed. Malls, cinemas, clubs, swimming pools, stadiums, gyms, parks will also remain close till January 21.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 13.29 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

A total of 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported so far. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases (1,216), followed by Rajasthan (529) and Delhi (513).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor