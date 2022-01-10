Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tests positive for Covid-19

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has tested positive for COVID 19 and is in home isolation, his office said on Monday. The chief minister’s office shared the information on its Twitter handle, adding that the septuagenarian has urged people of the state to follow all measures which are part of the Covid protocol. Notably last week, 11 people, who were present at Mr Kumar's residence, tested positive for COVID-19.

Of them, six were supposed to attend a public interaction programme of the Chief Minister while the rest were members of a catering team. Earlier in the day, defence minister Rajnath Singh said he was infected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and that his symptoms were mild and he was isolating at home. “I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested,” the defence minister wrote on Twitter.