Bihar CM removes woman doctor's hijab; RJD releases video

Patna, Dec 15 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has landed in a controversy following allegations that he allegedly removed the hijab of a woman doctor during an appointment letter distribution ceremony in Patna on Monday.

The incident, which surfaced through a short video clip, has drawn sharp criticism from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The RJD shared an 11-second video of the event on its official X account, questioning the Chief Minister's conduct.

In an X post, the RJD wrote, "What has happened to Nitish Ji? Has his mental state completely deteriorated, or has Nitish Babu (Nitish Kumar) now become a 100 per cent member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh?"

The video shows Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on stage along with Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Health Minister Mangal Pandey during the ceremony.

Reacting to the incident, State RJD Spokesperson Ejaz Ahmad alleged that the act amounted to an insult to women and the Muslim community.

"The removal of a Muslim woman's hijab by the Chief Minister while handing out appointment letters is an insult to women. This incident reflects the NDA government's attitude towards the Muslim community," Ahmad said.

He also alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was indulging in politics aimed at appeasing the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

"The Constitution of India grants every citizen the freedom to follow their religious traditions. When a Chief Minister is accused of such conduct, it raises serious concerns about the government's functioning and ideological direction," he added.

Demanding accountability from the Bihar government, RJD Spokesperson Ahmad said that CM Nitish Kumar should issue a public apology, claiming that the act had hurt the sentiments of women and minorities.

The controversy arose during an official event where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar distributed appointment letters to 1,283 AYUSH doctors (Ayurvedic, Homeopathic, and Unani) at Samvad Hall in the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

Following the event, CM Nitish Kumar posted on his official X account, saying, "Today, I participated in the appointment letter distribution ceremony for 1,283 AYUSH doctors at Samvad Hall. This step will provide opportunities to new talent in the healthcare sector and further strengthen traditional medicine systems. My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the newly appointed AYUSH doctors."

As of now, there has been no official response from the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar or the Bihar government addressing the allegations raised by the Opposition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor