Bihar court hands down death penalty in 2009 rape-cum-murder case

Patna May 11 A court in Bihar's Sasaram on Thursday sentenced the convict in a 2009 rape-cum-murder of a minor to death.

Mohammad Shahid had committed the crime on June 16, 2009 and after a long legal fight of 14 years, the victim's family has secured justice.

The incident occurred when Shahid, a native of Buxar district, went to Semri village under Kargahar police station to attend a marriage function of his relative on June 16, 2009.

"The accused had raped a 14-year-old minor girl on June 16, 2009. After the rape, the accused killed her and buried the body near the scene of crime. The local police managed to discover the dead body two days after the incident," Vidyasagar Rai, the lawyer for the the victim's family, said.

