Bihar Covid-19 updates: Three ministers and two deputy CMs tested positive for Covid-19

Corona's scare in Bihar is now increasing, on Wednesday in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet in Bihar, at least two deputy chief ministers and three ministers tested positive for Covid-19. The ministers are identified as Deputy chief ministers Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad, ministers Ashok Choudhary and Vijay Choudhary, and state minister Sunil Kumar tested positive for Covid-19.

On Tuesday, Corona tally in the state had spiked up to 893, after which the government also issued the order of a 14-day night curfew and other restrictions which will come into effect from Thursday. While the Omicron tally is low in the state, so far only one case of Omicron has been reported in Bihar.

During the night curfew gyms, parks, gyms, swimming pools, and malls will remain shut in the state. Apart from this Nitish Kumar has also decided to cancel the ongoing Samaj Sudhar Yatra which was started on 20th December and is likely to be concluded on January 15.

While in the last two hours over 150 doctors have been tested positive for Covid-19 in the state and on Tuesday other 70 doctors were found infected from Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna, said the officials.