Bihar: Dahi–Chura celebrations spotlight Bhagalpur’s GI-tagged ‘Katarni’

Bhagalpur (Bihar), Jan 13 The traditional ‘Katarni chura’ (flattened rice) of Bihar’s Bhagalpur has witnessed a remarkable resurgence after receiving the Geographical Indication (GI) tag from the Government of India. The recognition has not only enhanced its market demand but has also led to a significant expansion in cultivation area and a steady rise in farmers’ incomes.

With the festival of Makar Sankranti being celebrated across Bihar, dahi–chura feasts are in full swing, especially at the residences of political leaders and public figures. This year, the spotlight is firmly on GI-tagged Katarni chura from Bhagalpur, which is being widely preferred for its distinct aroma, taste, and traditional value.

District Agriculture Officer (DAO) of Bhagalpur, Prem Shankar Prasad, said that Katarni chura stands apart from other varieties due to its unique fragrance and flavour. “The GI tag has given Katarni a new identity. Its demand has increased not only across India but also in international markets,” he told IANS. According to him, the GI recognition has helped revive the cultivation of Katarni paddy, which was once on the verge of decline.

Government support has further strengthened farmer confidence. Under a Bihar government initiative, farmers cultivating Katarni paddy are being provided an incentive of Rs 6,000 per acre. “Earlier, Katarni paddy was cultivated on nearly 1,200 acres. Today, its cultivation has expanded to over 5,000 acres,” Prasad said, adding that this expansion has directly contributed to higher farm incomes.

The GI tag has also resulted in better price realisation. Original Katarni rice and chura are now selling at prices ranging between Rs 180 and Rs 200 per kilogram, significantly higher than in earlier years. Traders say consumers are willing to pay a premium for the authentic product due to its superior quality and cultural significance.

Bajrang Khemka, a wholesale trader of Katarni chura and rice in Bhagalpur, noted that demand has surged during the festive season. “Since getting the GI tag at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, customers specifically ask for original Katarni. Orders are coming from other states and even from abroad,” he said.

Farmers, too, are reaping the benefits. Chandan Kumar, a Katarni chura producer, farmer, and retailer, said the improved prices and government incentives have made Katarni cultivation profitable again. “Earlier, farmers were shifting away from Katarni. Now many are returning to it because income has improved,” he said.

Consumers have welcomed the change as well. Local customer K.K. Dubey said Katarni chura has a taste and aroma that cannot be matched by ordinary varieties. “That’s why people prefer it for festivals like Makar Sankranti,” he added.

