Bihar: Draft voter list released after SIR phase-1; objections to be filed till Sep 1

Patna, Aug 1 Following the “successful” completion of the Enumeration Phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday published the Draft Electoral Roll for all 243 Assembly Constituencies in Bihar.

The comprehensive list is now accessible on the ECI portal, and booth-wise rolls for all 90,712 polling booths have been shared with political parties by the 38 District Election Officers (DEOs).

The preparation of the draft involved a large-scale mobilisation of personnel, including the CEO of Bihar, DEOs, and EROs for all constituencies, 2,976 Assistant EROs (AEROs), Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at each polling booth, around 1.60 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) from 12 political parties, and lakhs of volunteers.

Over 7.24 crore electors across Bihar submitted enumeration forms, and their data have been included in the draft rolls.

The period for filing claims and objections will run from August 1 to September 1.

During this time, any voter or political party may submit requests to add eligible names, delete ineligible ones, or correct information using the prescribed forms.

Voters turning 18 years old on or before October 1, 2025, are eligible to apply for inclusion by submitting Form 6 and the declaration form.

As per ECI guidelines, “No name can be deleted without a hearing and a written, appealable order by the ERO or AERO.”

Political leaders in the Gopalganj district have responded proactively to the publication of the revised list.

RJD district general secretary Intiaz Ali Bhutto stated, “We have received the list of deleted voters from the District Magistrate. We will verify and contact eligible voters whose names were removed. We will work to reinstate every valid name.”

Congress district president Om Prakash Garg emphasised, “We’ll coordinate with BLOs to ensure all eligible voters are included. Our priority is that no legitimate voter is left out.”

CPI-ML leader Subhash Singh added, “The District Magistrate has assured us that the process will remain fully transparent.”

The Election Commission has urged all eligible voters to check their names in the published draft and act promptly if omissions or errors are found.

For more information or to view the draft list, voters can visit the Election Commission’s official portal https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll?stateCode=504 or contact their local BLO or ERO office.

