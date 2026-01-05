Bihar: Dy CM Sinha sings song during public meeting

Patna, Jan 5 Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Revenue and Land Reforms, Vijay Kumar Sinha, has intensified his drive to reform the Revenue Department and address long-standing public grievances.

During a public interaction program in Bhagalpur, Sinha not only heard complaints and resolved issues on the spot but also made an unusual gesture to win public confidence; he sang a song to reassure people.

Amid growing complaints about inefficiency and corruption in the Revenue Department, Vijay Sinha was seen interacting directly with citizens and officials.

In a lighter yet symbolic moment, he hummed a song while addressing the gathering, saying: “Chodo Kal Ki Baate, Kal Ki Baat Purani, Naye Daur Me Lokhege, Milkar Nayi Kahanai.”

Through this gesture, Sinha sought to convey that past mistakes would no longer define the department’s future.

He emphasised that he fully understands the shortcomings within the Revenue Department and is determined to correct them.

He made it clear that negligence, delay, and corruption will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

During the interaction, the Deputy Chief Minister also issued a strong warning against middlemen, stating that touts have deeply infiltrated the Revenue and Land Reforms Department.

He said middlemen have effectively taken control of the system, harassing the public and undermining governance.

“I have come here to eliminate these middlemen,” Sinha said firmly, warning both touts and officials who collude with them.

He instructed officers to remain alert, honest, and accountable in their work.

Taking an even tougher stand, Vijay Sinha issued a stern ultimatum to departmental officers.

“If you want to work, then work according to my instructions. If you cannot, you should take the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) and sit at home,” he said.

This blunt warning caused a stir within the department and is being seen as the strongest message yet from the Deputy Chief Minister.

Sinha made it clear that officers unwilling to reform their working style would have no place in the department.

Vijay Sinha has been consistently issuing warnings to officials and employees as part of his campaign to reduce land disputes, curb corruption, and restore public trust in the Revenue Department.

His recent actions suggest a more aggressive and uncompromising approach toward administrative reform.

