Bihar education department bans wearing jeans, T-shirts at workplaces

The Bihar government has asked staffers of the state education department not to wear casual outfits such as jeans and T-shirts in the office as the ongoing practice goes against the culture at workplaces.The state department has issued an order to this effect reminding officers and employees of the dress code.As per the order, all officers and employees have been asked to come to the office in formal dress only.

This order has been issued by the Director (Administration), Education Department, Subodh Kumar Chowdhary on Wednesday. In the order, it has been pointed out that it is often seen that officers and employees posted in the education Department are coming to the office in informal casual dress against the office culture, which is against the dignity of the office. The education department has passed the order to ensure that all officers and employees come to the office in formal dress with dignity. Earlier, additional chief secretary (education department) KK Pathak had strictly directed officers and employees to record their attendance through the biometric system to improve their punctuality in their respective offices. Prior to education department, a circular was issued by general administration department about dress code. “It looks very awkward to see employees wearing dress of different colours and varieties,” said a Bihar administrative service officer. The Bihar government had, in 2019, banned wearing jeans and T-shirts in the state secretariat, irrespective of the employees' ranks. The aim was to maintain "office decorum" and the government had asked employees of the state secretariat to wear simple, comfortable and light-coloured outfits in the office.

